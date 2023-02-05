Read more

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: One of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year, of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, kicks off today at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace. The bride and groom have already reached the wedding venue. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have also announced a no phone policy at their wedding functions happening in Jaisalmer. Their respective families have reached the venue, too. Festivities will begin today and the main wedding ceremony will take place on February 6.

Bride-to-be Kiara Advani was all smiles as she was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport on Saturday afternoon. She was in an all-white outfit with a pink shawl wrapped around her shoulders. She waved at the paparazzi with a smile. Designer Manish Malhotra was by her side and they got in the same car. Groom Sidharth Malhotra was spotted leaving Mumbai later in the day and arriving at Jaisalmer airport, dressed in black. Sidharth was accompanied by his family members as he arrived in Jaisalmer for the wedding.

Reportedly, around 100 guests including Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are expected to attended the wedding festivities.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s love story began on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together. Although they never publicly confirmed their relationship, the star couple also went on holidays together and their social media posts dropped hints.

Read all the Latest Movies News here