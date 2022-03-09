Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's Mission Majnu Gets a New Release Date | Check Here

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer gets a new release date. On Thursday, the makers of the movie took to social media and announced that the film will be released on the 10th of June 2022. The announcement was made by the production houses backing the film - RSVP and Guilty By Association.

The makers of the movie also released a new poster that features Sidharth Malhotra in his intense look. He can be seen holding a gun in his hands as he walks a destruction site.

Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. It is an espionage thriller set in the 1970s and has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of a RAW agent who leads a covert operation on Pakistani soil. The film also marks the Hindi debut of Pushpa: The Rise fame Rashmika Mandanna. The Shantanu Bagchi directorial brings to the fore a fresh pair and it is Sidharth’s next after the hit Shershaah and Rashmika’s much-awaited debut after her monstrous blockbuster Pushpa.

In September last year, Sidharth Malhotra had announced that Mission Majnu will not be released on OTT, but in theatres. “The shooting experience of Mission Majnu has been a very special journey and I am extremely excited about this collaboration with Ronnie Screwvala. We have worked very hard to ensure an entertaining experience for the audiences with the story, the way the film looks, performances, every element of the film. While the film has wrapped we are now looking forward to theatres to open so that audiences can safely enjoy this film on the big screen," he had said.

Mission Majnu is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media). It is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, Mission Majnu also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.

