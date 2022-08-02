Sidharth Malhotra Annoyed After Being Heckled by Paps as He Arrives in Mumbai With Rumoured GF Kiara Advani

Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently jetted off to Dubai together to celebrate the latter’s 30th birthday. Now, on early Tuesday, they returned back to their home country and caught the attention of the paparazzi as they stepped out of the Mumbai airport. The duo took their twinning and winning game a notch higher in black ensembles while making their latest public appearance together.

A video of their arrival sees Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani walking side-by-side as they moved toward their car. However, Sidharth did not like being heckled by the media, and at one point in the clip, he is seen making a frustrating hand gesture, asking the camera persons to move out of their way. In the end, Kiara gently nudges Sidharth, seemingly to calm him down.

While Kiara Advani is seen donning a comfy sweatshirt paired with black trousers with cut-out detailing, Sidharth Malhotra opted for a quirky jacket to match with a white t-shirt and comfy trousers. The duo completed their off-duty looks with statement sports shoes.

Take a look at the video below:

The dating rumours about Kiara and Sidharth began surfacing online when they commenced the shooting of their hit movie Shershaah. Although Kiara and Sidharth tend to keep their personal life away from the limelight, fans believe that they’ve fallen head over heels for each other. From attending movie premieres to frequently visiting each other’s house, they’ve been spotted doing it all, but still, the two shy away from addressing their relationship.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani’s latest releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo fared well at the box office in the post-pandemic era. She will next be seen sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the masala flick, Govinda Naam Mera. Besides this, she will also feature alongside Ram Charan in RC15.

Meanwhile, Sidharth has a slew of interesting projects lined up for him including Mission Majnu, Yodha and Thank God. He will also debut in director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe in his maiden web series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty.

