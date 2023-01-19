Sidharth Malhotra Answers If He Prefers To Do Only Biopics Especially After Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming spy-thriller Mission Majnu has everyone invested already with a gripping trailer and the intriguing backdrop of a covert operation taking place amid the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. While fans have been waiting eagerly for the Shantanu Bagchi directorial’s OTT release, recently Sidharth Malhotra revealed if he feels the pull to do more biopics, especially after the success of Shershaah.

During a candid chat with PinkVilla, Sidharth Malhotra addressed the same and explained that one can’t actually pick a biopic but instead it’s the biopic that picks its medium. “No, I don’t worry about it. You can’t really pick a biopic. I think it has to come to you and every biopic will have a different charm to it. I think Shershaah was one such unique film that I got to be a part of. I really worked hard at making that film happen. After many years of working on it, when it gives this kind of result is very gratifying and it will be eternally special. So I don’t know if I can intentionally repeat it," he shared.

Released in August 2021, Shershaah starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead. The film was based on the life of Vikram Batra, martyred in Kargil War. Shershaah received an overwhelming response from the audience and was widely loved by all.

Meanwhile, talking about Mission Majnu, it is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media). Besides Sidharth, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. It is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. The film will be released on the OTT platform, Netflix on January 20.

Recently, the screening of Mission Majnu was held in Mumbai which was attended by several celebrities including Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. After watching the film, Kiara took to her Instagram handle and heaped praises on Sidharth, Rashmika and their film. “An outstanding performance from India’s Majnu! Must Must watch! A beautifully executed film. Huge congratulations to the entire team," she wrote.

