English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sidharth Malhotra Busy with 'Jabariya Jodi' on Diwali
The actor believes that Diwali festival is all about 'celebrating prosperity and whatever you have' and to be happy with it.
File photo of Sidharth Malhotra. (Image courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram account)
Loading...
Actor Sidharth Malhotra loves Diwali festivities, but he will spend the festival this year working on his upcoming film Jabariya Jodi in Lucknow.
"I am a big Diwali festival fan. However, this year I am working on Jabariya Jodi . I am in Lucknow for the shooting. I will be shooting on Diwali day and will be spending time with my director and my team," Sidharth said in a statement to IANS.
For the actor, Diwali means "celebrating prosperity and whatever you have" and to be happy with it.
"That is what I am doing this year. It does not matter if you are not being able to meet your family or friends. When you work on a film set, those people become your friends and family. We are all really working really hard on a project. So we are going to celebrate Diwali and we are going to be jolly and happy," he added.
He, will, however, try to make it to Delhi in the second half of the day.
To all his fans, Sidharth has wished "a safe and firecracker-free Diwali for various reasons - for no pollution, for no noise pollution, for animal saftey".
" I have a pet myself and Oscar becomes extremely nervous with all the sound and noises on Diwali night. So I hope we have a peaceful, quieter and a more cleaner and healthier Diwali this year."
"I am a big Diwali festival fan. However, this year I am working on Jabariya Jodi . I am in Lucknow for the shooting. I will be shooting on Diwali day and will be spending time with my director and my team," Sidharth said in a statement to IANS.
For the actor, Diwali means "celebrating prosperity and whatever you have" and to be happy with it.
"That is what I am doing this year. It does not matter if you are not being able to meet your family or friends. When you work on a film set, those people become your friends and family. We are all really working really hard on a project. So we are going to celebrate Diwali and we are going to be jolly and happy," he added.
He, will, however, try to make it to Delhi in the second half of the day.
To all his fans, Sidharth has wished "a safe and firecracker-free Diwali for various reasons - for no pollution, for no noise pollution, for animal saftey".
" I have a pet myself and Oscar becomes extremely nervous with all the sound and noises on Diwali night. So I hope we have a peaceful, quieter and a more cleaner and healthier Diwali this year."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Diwali in London with Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor
- I-League: Real Kashmir Held to Draw in First Home Game Against Churchill Brothers
- PUBG Mobile Update Will Add Rainy Weather, Snowy Area, Rickshaws And More
- Intel Announces Massive 48-Core Chip, New Processor For Entry-Level Servers
- Elon Musk Blames 120 Hours a Week of Work Schedule for Losing Grip on Twitter
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...