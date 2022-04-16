Sidharth Malhotra Congratulates Ex Alia Bhatt on Wedding; Fans Say 'Please Marry Kiara Advani'

As Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday, her ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra congratulated the actress on social media. Alia and Ranbir exchanged their wedding vows in a private wedding ceremony at his home in Mumbai. The couple later posed for the paparazzi.

Sidharth, who is rumoured to be dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani, reacted to Alia’s wedding post on Instagram, writing, “Congratulations guys all the love and happiness.” Soon after he commented on the post, his fans began flooding his comment with replies such as, “Now, it’s your turn," “Please marry Kiara Advani soon," and “Get Married Soon."

On the other hand, Ranbir’s ex-girlfriends Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, too, congratulated the newlyweds on social media. Katrina wrote, “Congratulations to both of you. All the love and happiness.” Deepika also wished the couple saying, “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light and laughter.”

In a 2019 interview with DNA, Alia had spoken about her equation with Sidharth after their breakup. Alia said that there were no bad vibes between her and Sid. “I have a lot of love and respect for Sid. We started off together in the industry. I have known him for a long time and there’s too much history between us. Honestly, there will never be issues. I have nothing but just positivity in my heart for him. I’m sure he wishes the same as well. We have witnessed several milestones of our lives together. He spoke about meeting and chatting and we were fine. There are no bad vibes,” she had said.

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt made their Bollywood debuts together with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. They also worked in Kapoor and Sons.

