Sidharth Malhotra Dispels Breakup Rumours As He Hugs Kiara Advani At Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Screening

For the past few weeks, rumours had been rife that not all is well between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The duo, who are reportedly seeing each, was said to have hit the rough waters had allegedly split up. However, Kiara and Sidharth are choosing to quash such rumours, in style.

Kiara Advani’s film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is hitting the theatres today. A special screening of the movie was held in Mumbai last night, where celebs turned up to show their support. Amongst them was Sidharth Malhotra, who was seen in track suit. Kiara was dressed in pink. The duo shared a warm hug and some words, before Sidharth hugged and congratulated Kartik Aaryan as well. Check out the video here:

People have been gushing about the couple. A fan commented, “Gaawwwwdddd that huggg.. where’s my coffin?” Another wrote, “They look so cute together.“ Another comment read, “Look at them, how can thess two perfect humans get bored of each other?”

Well, it looks clear that all’s well between the couple, and we hope that the two stay strong and make their relationship public very soon. Earlier, Sidharth and Kiara’s exchange at Arpita Khan’s Eid party and Sidharth’s comment on Kiara’s live had sent fans into a tizzy.

In an earlier interview with Femina, Kiara has opened up about her relationship and said, “I love to be in love. I feel like the world is a happier place when people are in love,” continuing, “A relationship is between two people; it is not a community project.” The actress further told the magazine that for her, it’s not important to think about what the world is saying. “If I’m in a relationship with somebody, then whatever anybody else has to say is not my problem,” she added.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav besides Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. The film is clashing with Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad.

