Sidharth Malhotra Drops Uber Cool Pics and Says 'Laal Mere Dil Ka Haal'; Kiara Advani Reacts

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s rumoured relationship has been making headlines for a long time now. Even though the two actors have never accepted their romantic relationship in public, they are often spotted together and shower love on each other on social media too. On Saturday, Sidharth took to his official Instagram account and dropped a series of uber-cool pictures.

In these clicks, the actor was seen posing in an all-red formal attire. He wore a red shirt with a blazer and trousers of the same colour. Sidharth paired his look with funky white shoes and sunglasses. Needless to say, the actor looked absolutely stunning. In the caption, he wrote, “Laal mere dill ka haal hai😎 Lagta bilkul kamaal hai.”

Among others, the pictures have left Kiara Advani impressed too. She was quick to drop a fire emoji in the comment section. Several other social media users also showered love on their favourite actor. “Too hawtt to handle,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Jaan he Lelo tum 😍🔥🔥🔥 the best best best photo of alllll times.”

Recently, the breakup rumours of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also made headlines. However, it was later reported that the two actors patched up and decided to give another chance to their relationship. In an interview, Kiara also talked about how she cannot completely ignore such rumours. “I am not completely immune to it, especially when it (rumour) is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that’s when I am like, where is this coming from?” she told India Today.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut ‘Indian Police Force’. He also has Mission Majnu, Yodha and Thank God in his pipeline. On the other hand, Kiara was recently seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera.

