Sidharth Malhotra, Elli AvrRam Gatecrash Weddings, Rallies in Jabariya Jodi Song Zilla Hilela

Featuring the electric paring of Sidharth Malhotra and Elli AvrRam, the second song from the upcoming romance-drama- Jabariya Jodi- has released on YouTube. Titled, Zilla Hilela, the dance track is a

Sidharth's character, who is sitting on top on the car's bonnet and is chewing beetle leaves, arrives in style, wearing flashy clothes and a lover-like expressions on his face. Elli's seductive dance moves and flirtatious body-language catches his attention, as he joins in on the fun in the marriage-procession setting.

Tanishk Baghchi is the composer of the song. It is sung by Raja Hasan, Dev Negi, Pravesh Mallick and Monali Thakur, with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk. The film’s previous song Khadke Glassy, was also a remix of Punjabi hit by Ashok Mastie and Yo Yo Honey Singh and Zilla Hilela too is a cover, with additional lyrics.

Watch Zilla Hilela music video here:

After cooking up romance in Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), Sidharth and Parineeti Chopra have reunited for yet another rom-com, which is Jabariya Jodi. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, directed by Prashant Singh and written by Sanjeev K Jha, the drama around weddings unfolds on August 2.

The official synopsis of the film reads: "Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, based on the unique concept of Pakadwah Shaadi and groom kidnapping prevalent in heartland India!"

Follow @News18Movies for more