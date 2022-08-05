Sidharth Malhotra Embarks On New Adventures in Barcelona After Vacay with Kiara Advani, See Pic

After returning from his Dubai vacation where he marked his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani’s birthday, Sidharth Malhotra has once again jetted off to yet another exotic location. And this time the actor is relishing his time in Spain. Treating his fans to the glimpse of his envious trip, Sidharth, on Friday, dropped a striking selfie of himself, where he appeared in an ‘adventurous’ mood. Looking like a dapper as always, the heartthrob sported a casual look as he donned a lemon yellow shirt with black and yellow ombre sunglasses. Dropping a close captured selfie from Sagrada Familia church on his official Instagram account, Sidharth revealed to his fans that he is currently in Barcelona.

While dropping the picture, the Shershaah actor wrote in the caption, “‘You must go on adventures to find out where you truly belong’.- Sue Fitzmaurice”. For those who don’t know, Sagrada Familia is the most iconic symbol of Barcelona and the most visited landmark in Spain. Garnering a lot of attention, Sidharth’s picture was flooded with red heart emoticons. Fans and followers couldn’t help but complimented him for his dashing look. One user commented, “Gorgeous man in Barcelona”. Another wrote, “I’m in love with this picture.”

Earlier, Sidharth made it to the headlines, after he was spotted at the Mumbai airport, along with Kiara Advani. While returning to their home country, the two were clicked twinning in black by the paparazzi. However, Sidharth didn’t appear to like the paparazzi taking their pictures, as a video did rounds on the internet where the actor asked paps to move out of their way. And Kiara can be seen gently nudging him to seemingly calm him down.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth has a slew of interesting projects lined up. The actor has Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Thank God. He will also make a debut in a web series with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty.

