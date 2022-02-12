Sidharth Malhotra Enjoys Time in Fields; Vicky Kaushal Gives Epic Punjabi Reaction

Sidharth Malhotra’s latest Instagram post is all about embracing nature and his undeniably handsome Punjabi genes. The actor posed amidst the bright green fields wearing a grey t-shirt and a pair of blue denim pants along with his clean-shaven look. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sidharth added a motivational quote that read, “Own your morning, own your day, own your life.” The caption was followed by a series of hashtags that read, “be awesome,” “be humble,” and “be kind.”

Sidharth’s post attracted reactions from fans and his colleagues from the Hindi film industry. One of the comments that has caught the attention of many is that of fellow actor Vicky Kaushal who expressed his reaction in a true Punjabi sense. The actor commented with the lyrics of the famous Punjabi song “Baajre da sitta.” Actor Nikitin Dheer also commented on Sidharth’s post, “Handsome boy.” Another Punjabi reaction the actor’s post received was from writer and director Milap Zaveri who wrote, “Hai main Marjaavaan.”

Sidharth was last seen in Vishnuvardhan’s directorial, Shershaah which debuted on Amazon Prime. The war drama was one of the successful movies of 2021 and also starred Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.

Sidharth is currently shooting for his next project Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film is produced by Karan Johar and is being directed by Sagar Omble and Pushkar Ojha. The 37-year-old actor has already shot for Mission Majnu with Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna.

In his previous Instagram post, Sidharth shared how he liked to kill time on the sets in Bhopal. The actor showcased his core strength as he practiced some intense workout outdoors with the help of handles hanging from a tree’s branch. Captioning the video, Sidharth wrote, “No gym, No time, No excuses. All I need is a tree.”

Have you checked Sidharth’s latest Instagram post yet?

