Sidharth Malhotra may have shied away from speaking about his intimate wedding with Kiara Advani, but he is not stopping himself from revealing his goals for his career in an exclusive chat with News18.com. The actor was out and about, fulfilling one of his first work commitments in the city after his wedding when he took a few minutes out to chat with us. In the conversation, Sidharth opened up about his fashion choices, career, and fans.

The actor has become a part of the Ralph Lauren family. Speaking about the brand’s legacy, Sidharth said, “They have a legacy of nearly 50 years in the market, I hope to do the same too with my work and films." When asked about his personal style and the go-to fragrances he prefers, the actor said, “I like more intense and earthy things, I have different colognes for the day and night. And I love to follow my own vibe when I am dressing up."

Sidharth confessed he is not inspired by any particular Bollywood star’s fashion choices. Instead, he prefers to keep things classy. “I like classy and green silhouettes with an edge. I like tuxedos. Over my 10 years in the industry, my taste has changed and grown for the better, but yeah I love experimenting with my wardrobe,” he said.

Be it red carpet glamorous events, or casual appearances, it’s an undeniable fact that Sidharth always makes heads turn with his presence and aura. When asked what has been his approach towards stardom, the actor confessed, “10 years in the industry, I still get [jitters], but have gotten comfortable [with the limelight]. I don’t let fame mess with my head. I am blessed to be in a profession where I’ve gotten so much love, acceptance, and motivation to do better. As a Delhi boy, who has always aspired to be an actor, I only have love and gratitude for the growth that has come my way. I want to keep working hard. It takes a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to earn this”.

“There’s so much more for me to do and explore here,” Sidharth said, expressing his wish to play a superhero role. “I actually want to do a superhero film. I think India doesn’t have a superhero character. It would be really great to explore something in that genre,” he said.

“My fans have given me so much love in seeing me play patriotic characters, but I expect the same kind of love when I play different individuals too. I want to explore everything, but yeah love stories will always have a special place in my heart,” Sidharth added.

Sidharth was last seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film did wonders on the OTT platform. Meanwhile, on the personal front, he recently tied the sacred knot with Kiara Advani at Jaisalmer. The lovebirds got married in the presence of their close friends and family.

