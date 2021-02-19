Sidharth Malhotra Gets Showered with Hoots and Whistles by Fans on Mission Majnu Sets, Watch Video

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is neck deep busy with some of the amazing projects. One of them is ‘Mission Majnu’, also starring Rashmika Mandanna. The flick has been in the buzz ever since its announcement. Recently, the handsome star was greeted by a sea of fans during his shoot for this film in Lucknow. The team of ‘Mission Majnu’ has been hopping from one place to another in the city here and the fans are making the most of it.

During one of the schedules, the 36-year-old actor was seen waving to his fans who went crazy after spotting him at a location. The video soon went viral where they are seen whistling and hooting for their icon. Sidharth humbly took notice of this and acknowledged the love of his fans before leaving. His fans were truly touched by this kind gesture. He looked dashing as he sported a light beige jacket.

For the uninitiated, the ‘Mission Majnu’ is a period drama set in the 1970s. It revolves around an Indian mission that takes place in Pakistan, affecting the Indo-Pak bond. The Shantanu Bagchi directorial is said to be based on the real events where Sidharth will be seen as the RAW agent.

On the other hand, Rashmika will be making her big debut in Bollywood after a successful career in the south film industry. The 24-year-old star received pan India recognition after the popularity of her Telugu films like ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade.’ The young diva was also seen in Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru.’ With ‘Mission Majnu,’ Rashmika has only joined the trend of Bollywood-South collaborations.

Speaking of Sidharth, the Bollywood hottie has no time to breathe, thanks to a slate of films. ‘Thank God,’ ‘Shershaah,’ and ‘Aankhen 2’ are some of the movies that are anticipated to be a game-changer in his career. Coming back to ‘Mission Majnu,’ are you excited?