Sidharth Malhotra Gives Kiara Advani 'Big Love and Hug' on Her Birthday; Shares Adorable Video

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani celebrated her birthday on Sunday and her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra penned a sweet wish on the occasion. The rumoured lovebird, who worked together in Shershaah, seems to be spending her birthday in Dubai.

While fans are hoping to get a glimpse of their bash, Sidharth took to Instagram Stories and shared a video of the duo to wish Kiara. In the video, which seemed to be from the sets of a promotional shoot of Shershaah, Sidharth and Kiara were seen walking toward the trailer together when Kiara tried to get Sid’s attention.

Sharing the video, Sidharth wrote, “Happy birthday Ki Cheers to many more BTS and fun moments. Big love and hug.”

Some days ago, it was reported by many media houses that the duo ended their rumoured relationship. But at the screening of Kiara’s recent film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actress and Sidharth stole the limelight with their adorable gestures, contrary to rumours of their breakup.

Meanwhile, Kiara received birthday wishes from many others, including Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday Preeti”, along with a heart emoji. Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of the duo and wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest Kiara.” Janhvi Kapoor wished, “Have the most blessed year ahead. Continue to kill it in everything that you do. Keep shining!” Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Kiara and wrote, “Wishing you love & light always.”

On the work front, Kiara was recently seen in Bhool Bhoolayaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She also starred in Raj Mehta’s directorial JugJugg Jeeyo, in which she shared screen space with Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha, which is set to release on November 11 this year. It is an action thriller in which the actor will be sharing screen space with Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna. He’ll also be appearing in Indra Kumar’s Thank you.

