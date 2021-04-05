Sidharth Malhotra Has Special Birthday Wish for Mision Majnu Co-star Rashmika Mandanna

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has shared a heartwarming birthday wish for his Mission Majnu co-actor Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. As the south Indian beauty turned 25 today, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable snap of them from the script reading session.

In the picture, while Rashmika can be seen reading the script with a smile, Sidharth can also be seen smiling next to her. Sharing the post he wrote, “Happy Birthday @rashmika_mandanna, From script readings to performing, it’s been super fun. Lots of love and good wishes to you on this day."

Rashmika too shared the post screengrab of Sidharth’s snap in her Instagram story and thanked the latter for the same.

Meanwhile, Mission Majnu is an upcoming spy-thriller directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The story of the film will be based on real incidents that changed the equation between India and Pakistan. In the film, Sidharth will be seen portraying the character of a RAW agent. It will also mark the Bollywood debut of the south actress. The story of the movie is penned by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja.

The shooting for the film hasalready started as both the actors have shared the post on their respective social media handle. Sharing a happy picture of himself and Rashmika, Sidharth called the snap a special one for the special team.

As soon as he dropped the picture, Bollywood celebs flooded the post with their reactions. While Rakul Preet Singh wished him good luck, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comment. Meanwhile, Rashmika is currently busy shooting for her film Goodbye along with Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Pavail Gulati.

Sidharth too has a tight-packed schedule with a handful of interesting projects. He will be next seen in Vishnuvardhan’s Shershaah. In the film, he will be seen sharing screen space with his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. The film is slated to release on July 2, 2021.