Sidharth Malhotra Has This to Say About Kiara Advani's 'Indoo Ki Jawani' Trailer

There is a rumour in B-town that actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are dating. Although the two have not confirmed their relationship, there are speculations that the actors who will be seen together in the upcoming film Shershaah are together off-screen as well.

Kiara recently shared the trailer of her upcoming film named Indoo Ki Jawani. Adding more fodder to the rumour mill, Sidharth quote-tweeted Kiara and said that Indoo from Ghaziabad looks on fire. He added, “See you 11th dec guys.”

Replying to Sidharth, Kiara said that Indoo looks forward to seeing him too.

Fans of the stars started reacting to their tweets. One fan called Sidharth a ‘supportive boyfriend’ while the other said, “Get yourself someone who hypes you the way Sidharth Malhotra hypes his girl.”

Get yourself someone who hype you the way Sidharth Malhotra hype his girl https://t.co/pqkYQZro3G — Sid (@Sidliciousx) November 24, 2020

Another fan named Mona commented, “how sweet, love you both together.”

how sweet, love you both together!!!❤️ https://t.co/A4nrllU53l — Mona (@ishqkamaal) November 24, 2020

A fan also posted several pictures of Sidharth and Kiara together and said that they are waiting for their upcoming film Shershaah.

Humko Captain Vikram Batra & Dimple Cheema ji ka besabri se intezar hai ❤️#Shershaah pic.twitter.com/OZOg25QVmM — Sid (@Sidliciousx) November 24, 2020

The movie is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth will be playing the role of Vikram and his twin brother in the film while Kiara will appear as Vikram’s fiancée Dimple Cheema.

Kiara will be appearing in Indoo Ki Jawani which is set for a release in theatres on December 11. The movie is about a girl from Ghaziabad named Indira Gupta aka Indoo who makes an account on Tinder so that she can do something fun. Instead, she meets a man from across the border.

The almost 3-minute long trailer of the film has received more than 10 million views since its release on November 23.

The film is directed by Abir Sengupta and features Aditya Seal in the lead role along with Kiara.

Apart from this, Kiara will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kartik Aryan.