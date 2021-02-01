Sidharth Malhotra's Hilarious Caption Grabs Attention as He Shares First Look from Upcoming Film Thank God

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has kick-started the shooting of his upcoming film Thank God. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles and is being directed by Indra Kumar.

The actor recently shared a still from the movies on his social media handle where he can be seen dressed as a policeman, sitting inside a Mumbai police van. Sharing the picture, he also put a quirky caption as he said that he is on his way to meet Rohit Shetty.

As he posted the picture, the filmmaker too couldn’t resist himself from commenting and wrote, “Aaja naam main waise bhi ‘S’ hai pehle se”. Actor Ranveer Singh also reacted hilariously to the post.

The actor, a few days ago, shared his excitement on social media as shooting for the film commenced. In the picture, he can be seen happily posing for the camera with Indra Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. This is the first time that Sidharth and Ajay Devgn will be sharing the screen space.

The comedy-drama film is slated to hit cinemas by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Sidharth keeps his fans entertained with his witty posts. Recently he shared a hilarious picture of himself as he fits Bernie Sanders in his pictures from the latest photoshoot. In one of the pictures, Sidharth can be seen posing on a chair while in another picture, Sanders can be seen sitting on Sidharth’s chair. He hilariously captioned the picture as ‘Sanskar’.

On the work front, he has some interesting projects lined up in his kitty including Shershaah alongside Kiara Advani. The film is the biopic of late Captain Vikram Batra who lost his life in the Kargil War. The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar. He also has Mission Majnu and Thadam remake in his pipeline.