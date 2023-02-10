Kiara Advani has dropped a dreamy video from her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7 after three years of dating. After sharing the first pictures from their wedding, the Shershaah co-stars have now posted a stunning video from their D-Day.

In the video, we can see Sidharth getting tear-eyed as bride Kiara makes a stunning entry in Manish Malhotra lehenga. The couple also shares a passionate kiss after the ‘Varmala’ ceremony. The couple shared the wedding teaser with caption “7.02.2023". They also added a red heart emoji and an infinity symbol to the caption.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding took place at Suryagarh Palace. The ceremony was attended by Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta. Shahid and Kiara co-starred in the film Kabir Singh. Karan Johar has been a mentor to both bride and groom. He launched Sidharth in 2012 film Student Of The Year. While Kiara has been directed by Karan Johar in Lust Stories. She has also worked in Karan Johar’s productions like Shershaah, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Guilty and Good Newwz.

Read all the Latest Movies News here