Sidharth Malhotra is Super Cute, Will Make a Great Boyfriend, Says Tara Sutaria

Ever since they started working on their forthcoming film Marjaavan, rumours of Tara Sutaria dating Sidharth Malthora have been rife but Tara says they are nothing more than great friends.Rubbishing all speculations, Tara told DNA , “From the day we met, people have been talking about our chemistry. Considering our film is a love story, it's amazing that we have that bond and we share a great friendship. Everyone knows we are neighbours. We hang out often. We share a lot of similarities as well.”Saying that nothing is going on between them, she added, “He's super cute and sweet and I'm sure he will make for a great boyfriend, but I'm single!”Tara recently made her big Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in Student of the Year 2, which received a lot of flack for its unrealistic portrayal of college life and unoriginal storytelling. However, Tara is unfazed by all the criticism.Taking it head on, she said, “I feel constructive criticism should be welcome, especially the line of work we are in. There is always some feedback with every film, whether good or bad. I think there is a lot of learning to be taken from the criticism. I’m glad it’s there and it's absolutely welcome.”After Marjaavan, Tara will next be seen opposite Ahan Shetty in RX 100’s remake.