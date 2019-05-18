English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sidharth Malhotra is Super Cute, Will Make a Great Boyfriend, Says Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen together in their forthcoming film Marjaavan.
Image: Instagram/Tara Sutaria
Loading...
Ever since they started working on their forthcoming film Marjaavan, rumours of Tara Sutaria dating Sidharth Malthora have been rife but Tara says they are nothing more than great friends.
Rubbishing all speculations, Tara told DNA, “From the day we met, people have been talking about our chemistry. Considering our film is a love story, it's amazing that we have that bond and we share a great friendship. Everyone knows we are neighbours. We hang out often. We share a lot of similarities as well.”
Saying that nothing is going on between them, she added, “He's super cute and sweet and I'm sure he will make for a great boyfriend, but I'm single!”
Tara recently made her big Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in Student of the Year 2, which received a lot of flack for its unrealistic portrayal of college life and unoriginal storytelling. However, Tara is unfazed by all the criticism.
Taking it head on, she said, “I feel constructive criticism should be welcome, especially the line of work we are in. There is always some feedback with every film, whether good or bad. I think there is a lot of learning to be taken from the criticism. I’m glad it’s there and it's absolutely welcome.”
After Marjaavan, Tara will next be seen opposite Ahan Shetty in RX 100’s remake.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Rubbishing all speculations, Tara told DNA, “From the day we met, people have been talking about our chemistry. Considering our film is a love story, it's amazing that we have that bond and we share a great friendship. Everyone knows we are neighbours. We hang out often. We share a lot of similarities as well.”
Saying that nothing is going on between them, she added, “He's super cute and sweet and I'm sure he will make for a great boyfriend, but I'm single!”
Tara recently made her big Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in Student of the Year 2, which received a lot of flack for its unrealistic portrayal of college life and unoriginal storytelling. However, Tara is unfazed by all the criticism.
Taking it head on, she said, “I feel constructive criticism should be welcome, especially the line of work we are in. There is always some feedback with every film, whether good or bad. I think there is a lot of learning to be taken from the criticism. I’m glad it’s there and it's absolutely welcome.”
After Marjaavan, Tara will next be seen opposite Ahan Shetty in RX 100’s remake.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Venue Prices Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch, Top-Rung Petrol Variant to Cost Rs 10.65 Lakh
- Love Spending Time with Kartik Aaryan, He is Selfless, Says Ananya Panday
- Avengers Endgame Epic BTS Pic has All the Powerful Female Superheroes at One Place
- Virat Kohli in Kotkapura? Yuvraj Singh Trolls Skipper on Instagram
- Bharat Song Zinda: Salman Khan, Disha Patani Look Awesome Performing Stunts on a Triumph Motorcycle
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results