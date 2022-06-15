Sidharth Malhotra Joins Sadhguru in Save Soil Movement, Goes on a Bike Ride With Him; See Pics

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has a couple of interesting releases lined up. Recently, Sidharth took a break from his tight shooting schedule to meet spiritual guru Sadhguru. The actor joined Sadhguru for a day for his bike ride as part of the Save Soil Movement. Sidharth shared a slew of pictures from his meeting with the spiritual guru alongside a caption, which read, “Destination Healthy Future. Save Soil ride with Sadhguru.”

In the first snap, the actor is seen involved in a conversation with Sadhguru. While the spiritual teacher is seen explaining something, the actor stands by his side and listens patiently in the photo. Next, Sidharth shared a selfie with Sadhguru. The third picture featured both Sidharth and Sadhguru seated on their bikes with helmets on, all geared up for a ride. Have a look:

In the pictures, Sidharth is seen wearing a white round-neck T-shirt which he paired with a khaki shirt and denims. On the other hand, Sadhguru wore a yellow t-shirt with Save Our Soil written on it and a pair of denim.

Fans lauded the actor for stepping forward in social initiatives. “You are my inspiration”, a fan wrote while another said, “Super proud of you for coming forward in initiatives like these.” “Great initiative proud of you,” a third commented. “Most handsome Munda,” another comment on the post read.

Sidharth’s last outing was Shershaahm which was released on OTT. The movie hit the right chords of the audience, who weren’t tired of praising how effortlessly Sidharth slipped into the role of Captain Vikram Batra. Next, Sidharth will be seen in Mission Majnu, which also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film is slated to release this year in November. Rohit Shetty has roped in Sidharth in his cop universe. The actor will be seen in the filmmaker’s upcoming web series, Indian Police Force.

