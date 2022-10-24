Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani All Smiles as They Pose With KJo, See Diwali Celebration Pics

Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the festival of lights with full force. Several prominent faces from the industry were seen attending several pre-Diwali bashes this entire week and the photos from the same are still doing the rounds of the internet. Recently, Kiara Advani shared several photos from all the parties she has been attending but what caught our eyes was her lovey-dovey photos with her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. Sid and Kiara attended Dharma’s Diwali bash with Karan, Johar, Manish Malhotra and others.

In the first picture shared by her, she poses solo for the camera in a gorgeous saree. In the second photo, she twins with Manish in yellow. The third and the fourth photos see Sidharth and Kiara all smiling as they pose with Karan and Apoorva Mehta. She also shared a couple of photos from the rest of the Diwali parties she attended.

Sharing it, she wrote, “Happpppy Diwaliiii”

Take a look at the post:

On Sunday, Karan Johar hosted a special bash at Dharma’s office which was attended by the likes of Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Sidharth Malhotra and more.

Meanwhile, talking of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, recently, reports began doing the rounds claiming that Sidharth and Kiara have decided to marry in April 2023. If the report in Bollywood Life is anything to go by, the Bollywood celebs are likely to be hitched by the month of April next year. The wedding is speculated to be a close-knit affair between their friends and family members. Reportedly, no Bollywood personality will be invited to their wedding function.

Seemingly, the ceremony will take place in Delhi in Malhotra’s house. It is suggested that the duo will opt for a registered marriage and then likely arrange a cocktail party for their relatives. In addition to this, a reception ceremony will also take place after the party. The insider isn’t sure if any Bollywood celebs might be invited as the marriage might take place in Delhi.

