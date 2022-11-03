Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Are Hunting Wedding Venues in Chandigarh? Here's What We Know

Bollywood’s rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are soon going to get married. Yes, you read that right! If the reports are to be believed, then the actors’ respective teams have already started the hunt for wedding venues in Chandigarh. Entertainment portal Pinkvilla quoted a source close to Sidharth Malhotra who revealed that the Shershaah duo has been scouting wedding locations for a month and the actors most likely contacted one of the luxurious properties of Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa and Resorts, the same location where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married.

It was previously reported that both Sidharth and Kiara wanted to keep things private for the time being, but are already planning their wedding and a star-studded reception in Mumbai. As usual, Kiara and Sid’s mentor Karan Johar is expected to lead the charge at this big fat Bollywood wedding.

The source added, the couple considered changing the wedding location to Goa but “considering Sidharth’s big-fat Punjabi family, the plan of tying the knot in Goa was dropped.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have often hit the headlines for their relationship rumours and it only increased after they kind of confirmed their relationship on Koffee with Karan. Both Sidharth and Kiara hinted at dating each other on the controversial talk show, and Karan made sure to get some spicy information from them. Shahid Kapoor, who appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 7 with Kiara Advani, also hinted at their wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth recently appeared in the film Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. Both fans and critics had mixed reactions to the movie when it first came out. He will next be seen in Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s web series Mission Majnu. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will next be seen on Satyaprem Ki Kahani, Govinda Naam Mera, and RC15.

Read all the Latest Movies News here