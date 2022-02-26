Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Arrive Together at Shahid Kapoor's Birthday Bash; Send Fans into Meltdown

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra often make headlines for their rumoured romance. The duo had previously travelled to the Maldives to ring in the new year giving rise to speculation about their relationship status. Their insane onscreen chemistry in Shershaah also added fuel to the fire.

The rumoured couple once again sent their fans into meltdown as they arrived together at Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash on Friday night. While Kiara looked stunning in a pastel blue blazer dress, Sidharth looked dapper in a checked shirt and black denim. The duo also greeted paparazzi and even waved at them.

There has been strong speculation about Sidharth and Kiara being more than close friends. In November, Sidharth opened up about his wedding plans. “I feel it is something that will take its course. That film production has not happened yet. I don’t have the story, script, or cast ready for that. As and when it happens, or falls into my lap, I will let everyone else know," Sidharth told Hindustan Times.

During an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sidharth addressed his equation with Kiara, as well as what he likes about her. After hearing that a fan wanted him and Kiara in a ‘hardcore romantic’ film, he said, “Absolutely. The love that we have gotten for Vikram and Dimple on screen, also because we’re limited, it’s the first time we’re working on a love story… it’s got that classic vibe. She brings in a great amount of emotions and climax to the film. I think because it’s true, that’s why people are connecting. Hopefully, it’s a matter of time of picking a correct script and a correct director, we’ll hopefully come back with a love story, soon.”

