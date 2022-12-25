Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Avoid Paps at Jackky Bhagnani's Bash After Being Spotted at Manish Malhotra's House

Bollywood stars and lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted together at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s house on Saturday. Sidharth and Kiara are rumoured to be getting married in January next year. Their appearance led fans to speculate whether the couple was there for the trials of their wedding outfits.

Manish is extremely close to Sidharth and Kiara. In fact, Manish designed Sidharth’s outfits in his first Bollywood film Student of the Year. It won’t be surprising if Sidharth and Kiara decide to wear Manish Malhotra on their D-Day.

While the couple greeted the paparazzi with big smiles as they stepped out of Manish’s house, Sidharth and Kiara chose to avoid the photographers when they arrived together for Jaccky Bhagnani’s birthday celebrations.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding rumours are doing the rounds for some time now. Sidharth recently dropped a major hint about the same. Sidharth is currently promoting his upcoming film Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. During one of the promotional events, RJ Supriya from Radio Fever FM asked the Shershah actor about one rumour he would like to clarify, and Sidharth answered, “That I am getting married this year."

Earlier it was reported that the couple is looking for wedding venues and will tie the knot sometime in 2023. Reports also state that they will be tying the knot in a resort in Chandigarh.

If a recent report by India Today is to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara have also started working on their wedding guest list. Several actors and filmmakers from the industry are reportedly attending their much-awaited wedding. The news portal claims that Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Jackky Bhagnani, and his ladylove Rakul Preet Singh are likely to be invited.

Read all the Latest Movies News here