Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Make Heads Turn at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash, See Pics

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the rumoured couples of Bollywood whose fans want to be together at any cost. The dating rumours were fuelled by their perfect chemistry in the film Shershaah. Following that, the two of them were spotted several times with each other and they have also admitted that they are close friends. Even on Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan pulled Sidharth’s leg and hinted that he might be tying the knot soon with Kiara.

Now the two were seen entering Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash on Thursday night. However, they did not enter together. Sidharth looked handsome in black ethnic wear and a glittery jacket while Kiara stunned in a saree. Take a look at the pictures and videos:

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra’s party was a star-studded affair with who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Several prominent celebrities were clicked at the part including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Navya Naveli Nanda, Sidhant Chaturvedi among others.

Talking of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, recently, reports began doing the rounds claiming that Sidharth and Kiara have decided to marry in April 2023. If the report in Bollywood Life is anything to go by, the Bollywood celebs are likely to be hitched by the month of April next year. The wedding is speculated to be a close-knit affair between their friends and family members. Reportedly, no Bollywood personality will be invited to their wedding function.

Seemingly, the ceremony will take place in Delhi in Malhotra’s house. It is suggested that the duo will opt for a registered marriage and then likely arrange a cocktail party for their relatives. In addition to this, a reception ceremony will also take place after the party. The insider isn’t sure if any Bollywood celebs might be invited as the marriage might take place in Delhi.

