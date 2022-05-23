Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Patch Up After She Invites Him for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Screening: Reports

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra might not have made their relationship public, but their getaways together and their comfort with each other were evidence enough that they were more than friends. Fans loved their chemistry, both on and off screen. And that was one of the reasons why they were so heartbroken when the duo reportedly decided to part ways. However, they continued to be cordial, and greeted each other. Most recently, Sidharth attended the screening of Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Now, it is being claimed that they have decided to patch up.

According to a report in ETimes, it was with the screening, and Kiara inviting Sidharth for it that begun the process of their patch up. A source told the portal, “It all happened when Kiara called up Sidharth to invite him for the screening of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. They can’t stay without each other; they realised that it was a mistake and they’d been rather impulsive to say to each other that they’re closing the chapters on their love scene. The call was quite emotional. The rest, as they say, is history.”

A video from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening had been doing the rounds, where Sidharth warmly hugged Kiara after watching the film. He also hugged Kartik Aaryan. Reviewing the film, the actor wrote, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got laughter, thrills, and entertainment (right). Kudos and best wishes to Kiara Advani, Anees Bazmee, Kartik Aaryan, and the team. Kill it!” Kiara reshared Sidharth’s post on her Instagram Stories and included hug emojis.

In an earlier interview with Femina, Kiara has opened up about her relationship and said, “I love to be in love. I feel like the world is a happier place when people are in love,” continuing, “A relationship is between two people; it is not a community project.” The actress further told the magazine that for her, it’s not important to think about what the world is saying. “If I’m in a relationship with somebody, then whatever anybody else has to say is not my problem,” she added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.