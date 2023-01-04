Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Pick a Luxurious 83-Room Hotel For Their Jaisalmer Wedding: Report

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have zeroed down on the wedding venue if a new report is to be believed. The couple, who has been together for a while now, is rumoured to be getting married this year. While the couple is yet to address the reports, a new report is claiming that Sid and Kiara are tying the knot in February in Jaisalmer. It is reportedly going to be a two-day affair.

A source told IndiaToday.in that Sidharth and Kiara have picked the luxurious Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer for their wedding. The property has two gardens with 83 rooms and a massive courtyard. “Sid and Kiara loved the property and wanted to make it their location for the wedding. The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay at luxurious villas on the property. Given the huge size and stunning view from each room, the guests have been allotted special suites to meet their needs,” the insider claimed.

It is also claimed that the couple is hosting two receptions — one in New Delhi, Sid’s home — whereas the second will take place in Mumbai. It was previously reported that the couple will have a proper Punjabi wedding. The sangeet and haldi will be held on the same day. Marigold and yellow-themed outfits are being planned for the haldi. “Kiara was also heard discussing a sangeet song playlist with her friends in Dubai over the New Years. Since Shershaah was a huge hit for both of them, Raatan Lambiyan is already on the sangeet playlist," a source previously told the publication.

Meanwhile, the year 2023 will be quite hectic for Kiara and Sidharth in terms of their work. Sidharth will begin the year with the January release of Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna and will later co-star with Disha Patani in the film Yodha. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.

Kiara was last spotted in Govinda Naam Mera that released last month and has two films lined up for this year, the first being RC 15 with Ram Charan directed by Shankar and the second being Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan.

