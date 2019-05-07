Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Start Shooting for Captain Vikram Batra Biopic ‘Shershaah’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra- starrer 'Shershaah' has gone on floors. Dharma Productions shared some pictures from the sets earlier today.

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
Image: Dharma Productions/Instagram
The upcoming Bollywood biopic on Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, has gone on floors. Dharma Productions shared some pics from the sets of Shershaah on their official Instagram handle, which show the lead cast and the director Vishnu Vardhan alongside Vishal Batra, brother of Vikram Batra and Lt. Gen YK Joshi.

The post was captioned, "The first day of shoot for #Shershaah in the presence of Lt. Gen YK Joshi (then Lt. Col) & Commanding Officer of 13 JAK Rifles during Kargil War 1999 and Vishal Batra, brother of Vikram Batra."

While the first pic has the cast and crew posing for the camera, the other still shows them sitting around for the muhurat prayers. Kiara, who wore a yellow-coloured top and blue jeans for the occasion, can be seen with her hands folded.



Vikram Batra was awarded the Param Vir Chakra—India's highest war-time gallantry award— posthumously for his role in the Kargil war of 1999. Talking about the film, Sidharth had earlier said, "Vikram Batra's life story will inspire you and bring a smile on your face. I am really excited to play the character."

Shershaah will mark the Bollywood directorial debut of filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan, who is best known for making popular Tamil films Arinthum Ariyamalum (2005), Pattiyal (2006), Billa (2007) and Arrambam (2013).

Written by Sandeep Srivastava, it will be jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi. The makers are yet to announce a release date.

