Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Start Shooting for Captain Vikram Batra Biopic ‘Shershaah’

View this post on Instagram

The first day of shoot for #Shershaah in the presence of Lt. Gen Y.K. Joshi (then Lt. Col) & Commanding Officer of 13 JAK Rifles during Kargil War 1999 and Vishal Batra, brother of Vikram Batra. @sidmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani #VishnuVaradhan @karanjohar #HirooJohar @apoorva1972 @shabbirboxwalaofficial #AjayShah #HimanshuGandhi