Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to Invite Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar to Wedding?

Are the wedding bells ringing for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani? The million-dollar question is yet to be confirmed by the rumoured couple. However, multiple media reports suggest that the duo might seal the deal in a royal wedding ceremony that’s set to take place in February. The Bollywood stars have refrained from bringing their love life into the limelight but they’re often spotted travelling together. On Tuesday, the duo arrived at the airport together seemingly after spending their New Year together in Dubai. Though Sidharth and Kiara have not officially announced the news of their wedding, a report by India Today has unveiled a few names on their guestlist.

The portal claims that Sidharth and Kiara have put down their guests together which includes some of the prominent directors and producers who they’re close with. Karan Johar and Ashvini Yardi have been reportedly invited to their apparent wedding alongside some of their co-stars like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Jackky Bhagnani, and Rakul Preet Singh among others.

Reportedly, the couple might also organize a lavish reception ceremony for their friends in the entertainment industry. Another report by the portal claims that the wedding ceremony is likely to take place in the Suryagarh Hotel, a five-star hotel located in Jaisalmer. The property is seemingly booked for four days for the reported ceremony. It is important to note that both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have neither confirmed nor denied their wedding date speculations as of yet.

Notably, during Sidharth Malhotra’s appearance on the latest season of the chat show, Koffee With Karan, the actor confirmed he believes in the institution of marriage and that it is definitely going to happen someday. “But I'm not revealing that on Koffee With Karan today. And of course, you all will be invited,” said Malhotra. He also manifested a ‘bright and happier’ future for himself on the Koffee couch and when host Karan Johar asked if the happy future is going to be with Kiara Advani, the actor said, “If it is her, it would be great.”

