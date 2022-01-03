Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Twin in White As They Jet Off to 2nd Holiday After New Year Vacay

Even after getting spotted at each other’s residence a couple of times and at vacations, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have yet not admitted that they are dating. Recently, the duo got snapped together at the airport ahead of their New Year celebration. Sidharth and Kiara went on a vacation to an undisclosed location to ring in New Year and returned on January 01. However, it looks like they have left for yet another vacation. Sidharth was spotted at the airport in a dapper look - white tee, grey pants, and an olive-green jacket, while Kiara opted for a chic look in her white tee and light blue shorts. Though there is no news about their destination, it seems like they want to spend some more quality time together.

Last year too, they both flew to the Maldives to ring in New Year 2021. The rumoured couple didn’t share pictures of them together, but they were present at the vacation destination around the same time. While the pair is hesitant in making their relationship public, their little expedites are making the dating rumours stronger each day.

A few days back, Sidharth had jumped on the bandwagon of clubbing how the year 2021 was in an Instagram Reel. Posting the clip, which featured a bunch of his vacation pictures and videos, the actor wrote, “Out with the old, in with the new! Happy New Year 2022!”

Kiara had also clubbed her 2021 moments in a video. The actor wrote that as people go into the new year with renewed faith and gratitude, may 2022 be happier, healthier, and safer for everyone.

However, on her post, fans had a request to make. Her comment section was flooded with people requesting the actress to share pictures with Sidharth. It looks like their fans cannot keep calm and want the pair to make their relationship public.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.