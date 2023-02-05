Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married on Monday, February 6. While the couple is keeping the ceremony away from the spotlight, an Instagram post sparked rumours that Sid and Kiara might have sold the rights to their wedding to an OTT platform, much like Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and Hansika Motwani.

Earlier this weekend, Amazon Prime Video shared a post that featured a behind-the-scenes picture from Sidharth and Kiara’s film Shershaah and a picture of their wedding venue. The post featured the caption, “Forts are breathtakingly beautiful tho… just saying."

The post instantly left fans believing that Sid and Kiara’s wedding movie will stream on the OTT platform. However, a source close to the platform told IndiaToday.in, “Sidharth and Kiara haven’t sold their wedding film rights to the platform. It is just an appreciation post for the Shershaah couple and nothing more."

Rumour has it that the couple has decided to have a no-phone policy. Sidharth and Kiara announced a ‘no phone policy’ and the hotel staff had been informed about the same. The guests of both bride and groom have been requested not to post any pictures of the wedding on social media. According to the sources, the wedding functions of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be happening from February 4-6. Earlier, reports said that 100-125 guests would attend the wedding besides the families of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Kiara landed in Jaisalmer on Saturday evening with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. It is being said that celebrities like Karan Johar, and Isha Ambani will also attend the wedding. About 80 rooms have been booked in the Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer for the wedding. Along with this, around 70 luxury cars have also been booked to ferry the guests.

Sidharth and Kiara’s dating rumours first began when they were filming for their first film together, Shershaah. Their chemistry on and off screen was undeniable. The couple was often spotted making their way to each other’s houses but they kept their relationship away from the spotlight for the longest time.

