Social media is flooded with reports related to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. While the Shershaah stars have not issued any statement confirming or denying the reports, looks like celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda has put an end to all speculations.

On Friday, mehendi artist Veena Nagda took to her Instagram stories and revealed that she is travelling to Rajasthan for a ‘big fat Indian wedding’. Although the mehendi artist did not reveal anything, it is being speculated that she is visiting Jaisalmer for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. Check out her Instagram story here:

If reports are to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara will tie the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5. Reportedly, several big names including Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Isha Ambani, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput among others will attend Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding.

Earlier today, a report by Bollywood Life claimed that the Mission Majnu star’s family is preparing a musical performance to welcome Kiara into the family. “The song is choreographed by the family member of Sidharth only and the dance performance by the family members is going to leave Kiara teary-eyed. Kiara and Sidharth will also be doing their special loved fill performance," the report mentioned.

Recently, during the success bash of Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra was questioned by the paparazzi, “Shaadi kab hai (When is the wedding)?" Reacting to this, the actor blushed and chuckled. “Mission Majnu, Mission Majnu," he said.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was most recently seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. She is currently working on RC 15, a film starring Ram Charan. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The movie was released on OTT on January 20. The actor will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, in which he co-stars with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He also has Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, in addition to other projects.

Read all the Latest Movies News here