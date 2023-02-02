Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married on February 6, this weekend and the fans are excited to know every bit of detail about their special day. The couple will get hitched at Jaisalmer Suryagarh Palace and many Bollywood photographers have reached the venue to get a glimpse of the wedding. The countdown for the couple’s wedding has just started with only 4 days to the big fat celebration.

For more: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, More To Arrive At Big Fat Celebration

Kapil Sharma celebrated the second birthday of his son Trishaan in the company of his close friends. In photos from the birthday celebration, we can see Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi and comedian Bharti Singh joining Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath. “Happy Birthday Aseesan.” Jassi wrote while posting photos from the day. Ginni wore a bright yellow outfit while Kapil Sharma can be spotted wearing a mint green sweater. The birthday boy was spotted wearing a cute velvety maroon onesie. Kapil and Ginni’s daughter, Anayra, was also present.

For more: Kapil Sharma Hosts Colourful Bash on Son Trishaan’s Birthday; Jasbir Jassi Posts Inside Pics

The Kapil Sharma Show sees yet another exit as its regular cast member Sidharth Sagar has reportedly decided to quit the show. Sidharth Sagar has entertained the viewers with his different characters on The Kapil Sharma Show like Selfie Mausi, Ustaad Gharchordas, Funveer Singh (Ranveer Singh’s mimic) and Sagar Pagletu.

For more: After Krushna Abhishek, Sidharth Sagar Quits The Kapil Sharma Show Due to THIS Shocking Reason?

Rakhi Sawant is upset with her husband Adil Khan’s alleged affair. She recently made headlines for her wedding with him. Almost a week later, she claimed that her marriage is in danger. The paparazzi captured her in town, where she expressed her frustration. She was heard saying, “Maine Islam qubul kiya. Maine kya gunah kiya…Mujhe dhoka milra hai. Fatima naam hai mera. Mai sirf ghar basana chahti hoon. Mai sirf maa banna chahti hoon". ( I want to have a home and good marriage with him. I want to become a mother).

For more: Rakhi Sawant Says ‘Kohinoor Heera Chodhke, Kachre Ke Pass…’ as She Talks About Hubby Adil’s Affair

Read all the Latest Movies News here