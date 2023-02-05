Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding celebrations have begun in full swing in Jaisalmer. The couple has already arrived in the gorgeous Rajasthani destination and preparing to exchange their vows. Also spotted making their way to the wedding venue were their respective families. Now, the paparazzi in Mumbai spotted Kiara’s co-star Shahid Kapoor and Sid’s mentor Karan Johar making their way to the wedding.

Shahid, who worked with the bride-to-be in Kabir Singh, was seen heading for his flight with his wife Mira Rajput. The duo waved at the paparazzi before they made their way to the flight. On the other hand, Karan was spotted flying solo and dressed to kill!

With Shahid and Karan confirming their attendance at the wedding ceremony, we wonder if they would perform Dola Re Dola together at the sangeet. For those who’ve forgotten, last year, when Shahid and Kiara made their way to Koffee With Karan 7, the director and actor offered to perform at her sangeet.

Karan and Shahid were among the first ones who hinted that Kiara and Sidharth are tying the knot. A few months later, Salman Khan seemingly confirmed the wedding is happening on Bigg Boss 16 when Sidharth appeared on the show to promote Mission Majnu. The paparazzi also tried to get confirmation from the actor during the screening of the movie. While Sid remained tight-lipped, his blush revealed it all.

Sidharth and Kiara’s dating rumours first began when they were filming for their first film together, Shershaah. Their chemistry on and off screen was undeniable. The couple was often spotted making their way to each other’s houses but they kept their relationship away from the spotlight for the longest time.

Read all the Latest Movies News here