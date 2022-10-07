Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Adorable Viral Video Makes Fans Scream 'They Are Secretly Married'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of Bollywood’s much-loved couples. Even though the two have never admitted in public that they have been dating each other, they never fail to set couple goals each time. Now, a video of the duo is going viral on social media which has left everyone in complete awe.

In the video, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra can be seen dressed up in festive clothes as they stand next to one another. While Kiara wore a yellow lehenga, Sidharth sported a green sherwani. At one point in the clip, Kiara can also be seen helping her beau in taking something off his eyes. Reportedly, the video is from a recent advertisement shoot of the two actors.

In no time, the video went viral on social media with fans showering love on their favourite Bollywood couple. Sharing the video, one of the fans wrote, “They are already Mr. and Mrs. in my head”. Another social media user Tweeted, “SCREAMING THROWING CRYING. Such a married vibes and just don’t come to me I am gonna believe this is offscreen.” “THEY ARE SECRETLY MARRIED,” a third Tweet read.

THEY ARE SECRETLY MARRIED 👀 https://t.co/oPRBBWOsO3 — daddy babcock era 🌙 (@BaruahBhoomika) October 6, 2022

They are already Mr. and Mrs. in my head 😭😍 https://t.co/ZjmrO6uiKv — 🍔 (@awaraashamx) October 6, 2022

SCREEMING THROWING CRYINGG Such a married vibes and just don’t come to me i am gonna believe this is offscreen https://t.co/sWpybN4O7w — a. (@mainkithejavaan) October 6, 2022

Earlier this year, the reports of Sidharth and Kiara’s break-up also made headlines. However, the actress talked about the same later in an interview and shared how she cannot completely ignore such rumours. “I am not completely immune to it, especially when it (rumour) is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that’s when I am like, where is this coming from?” she told India Today.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra has several films in his pipeline. He is gearing up for the release of Thank God which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. Besides this, he will also be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha, which is set to release on November 11 this year. Sidharth has also been shooting for Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut titled Indian Police Force.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani was recently seen in Karan Johar’s JugJugg Jeeyo, in which she shared the screen with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She is now shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha along with Kartik Aaryan.

