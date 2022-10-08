Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s New Ad Makes Fans Gush, Arun Bali Passes Away at 79

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s fans went to a tizzy as a video of the two from their latest ad shoot started doing the rounds on social media. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were dressed up in festive clothes in the video. At one point in the clip, Kiara can also be seen helping her beau in taking something off his eyes. Reportedly, this is from a recent advertisement shoot of the two actors. Fans gushed how they exuded ‘married vibes’.

Veteran actor Arun Bali passed away on Friday (October 7) in Mumbai. He was 79 and was reportedly suffering from Myasthenia Gravis, a neuromuscular problem. Confirming the same, his son Ankush told the PTI, “My father left us. He was suffering from Myasthenia gravis. He had mood swings for two-three days. He told the caretaker he wanted to go to the washroom and after coming out he told him he wanted to sit down and he never got up then.” Bali has worked in films like 3 Idiots, PK, Samrat Prithviraj and the latest release, Goodbye.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and Jawan director Atlee took time out to meet Thalapathy Vijay, who is also busy with his upcoming film Varisu, in Chennai. Interestingly, both the actors enjoy unparalleled stardom all over the country and thus it was natural for people to speculate whether Vijay would be playing a cameo in SRK’s film with Atlee.

A video from Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Lucknow reception is going viral. Richa makes a dreamy entrance as Sabri Brothers sing Afreen Afreen in the background. Four men can be seen carrying her long veil behind her. Ali looks at his bride with loads of love in his eyes, making it the perfect romantic setting.

In the first Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan praised actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He called her ‘jagat mata’ and went on to say that she is going well in the show. However, Salman also teased the Udaariyaan actress and told her that Ankit is a ‘speed breaker’ for her. “Ankit aapke raaste ka speedbreaker hai,” he said.

