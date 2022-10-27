Sidharth Malhotra Meets Young Fan Named Kiara and The Internet Notices Him Blush, Watch

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is reported to be dating Kiara Advani, was visibly taken off-guard when he met a young fan named Kiara. The incident took place following a screening of his latest release Thank God in Mumbai. The video of the same has now gone viral.

In the video, Sid was seen taking pictures with several fans outside a theatre in Mumbai when a young fan approached him for a picture. The fan’s mother informed Sidharth that the fan’s name was Kiara. Sid was visibly surprised by it and happily posed for the fan.

“she’s my daughter kiara”

Sid: oh kiara ok lovely❤️ pic.twitter.com/DHf7PT3dpo — sidkiara (@sidkiarafp) October 25, 2022

The video caught fans’ attention who believe that they notice Sid blush. “Blushing dekho Sid ka,” a fan commented on the video. “So cute Sid’s reaction,” added another.

Coincidentally, Kiara was also present at the screening of Thank God at the same time. The actress was spotted making her way to watch the film and support Sid. However, she is yet to share her thoughts on the film.

Sid and Kiara have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. While they are yet to confirm their relationship, Kiara admitted that she and Sid are more than just friends during her appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 this year. To top it off, it is rumoured that Sid and Kiara would likely tie the knot next year.

If the report in Bollywood Life is anything to go by, the Bollywood celebs are likely to be hitched by the month of April next year. The wedding is speculated to be a close-knit affair between their friends and family members. Reportedly, no Bollywood personality will be invited to their wedding function.

Seemingly, the ceremony will take place in Delhi in Malhotra’s house. It is suggested that the duo will opt for a registered marriage and then likely arrange a cocktail party for their relatives. In addition to this, a reception ceremony will also take place after the party. The insider isn’t sure if any Bollywood celebs might be invited as the marriage might take place in Delhi.

