Sidharth Malhotra, Nora Fatehi to Feature in Manike Mage Hithe's Hindi Version?

When singer Yohani crooned Manike Mage Hithe, little did she know that the song will spread like a wildfire and people all over the world would be shaking their legs to it? Now, after her successful stint, she is all set to sing the Hindi version of the song for Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra. And if reports are to be believed, two popular faces in the industry right now will feature in the video. Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra will be reportedly featured in the song. Nora will join Sidharth in the film for the song.

The Hindi version of the song will be composed by Tanishk Bagchi while writing the lyrics will be Rashmi Virag.

Talking about Yohani’s song in the film, director Indra Kumar had earlier said, “Yohani’s song has become a super sensation and I am extremely thankful to Bhushanji for giving me this blockbuster track to be part of Thank God. We are all very excited for this version and will begin shooting soon for the track."

Yohani also said that she has been receiving tremendous love and support from India. “I have received tremendous love and support from India and am extremely grateful to Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar and the entire team of Thank God for presenting the Hindi version of my track in the film. I am looking forward to visiting India soon," the singer said.

She also appeared on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15. Salman, who himself sings and loves music, jammed with Yohani as they sang a few lines of Manike Mage Hithe. Salman, unable to follow some of the lines of the Sri Lankan songs, sang Hangover and Sridevi and Yohani laughed over it.

