Sidharth Malhotra on Clash with Ram Setu: I Don't Feel it Would Hamper the Other Film

Sidharth Malhotra was phenomenal in Shershah. Now the actor is eyeing his next film with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh titled Thank God. Helmed by Indra Kumar, who has previously churned out fan favourites like Masti and Dhamaal seems to be back with a social comedy that wholeheartedly incorporates the lore of Chitragupt and Yamlok. Releasing on October 25, the comedy film would see a clash with Akshay Kumar’s much awaited film Ram Setu. However, The Student Of The Year actor doesn’t want to mull upon it much.

While talking to PinkVilla, the actor expressed that Diwali is an important holiday for everyone. And thus, people would like to immerse themselves in cinema. He shared, “I feel Diwali is such a period that historically multiple films have come. I think that’s the period when people want to enjoy movies and come. So, I don’t really feel that it’s something would hamper or take away from any other film. Ram Setu is Akshay Kumar’s film and we wish him all the luck. It’s all upto the audience.”

Sidharth also talked about his film in great lengths. Calling ‘Thank God’, a wholesome comedy entertainer, the actor revealed, “It’s such a relatable story. The first script that I feel that I, you know, I heard from start to finish, I knew that time it made me laugh and it has a wonderful message by the end. And I knew director Indra Kumar. As I myself have a grip on comedy which I have not completely dive into may be. I am looking forward to this Diwali that people get to see Thank God.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film would follow an archeologist who is investigating the nature of Ram Setu, known in English as Adam’s Bridge.

