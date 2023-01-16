Sidharth Malhotra Once Revealed He Got Flak from Women He Dated for 'Opting To Go To...'

Sidharth Malhotra, who is rumoured to be dating Kiara Advani, had once said that he received criticism from the women he has been in a relationship with. In an old interview, Sidharth Malhotra claimed that he faced criticism when he opted to go to the gym instead of going out with his girlfriend.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2014, Sidharth revealed, “Maybe I haven’t had the chance for a potential relationship. But it’s not like I don’t have my share of dating and going out and experimenting. Right now, my priority is to create a place for myself in the industry." He further stated, “In the past, I have got flak from women I’ve dated for opting to go to the gym over going out with them (laughs). So as and when I am ready to announce something officially, I will."

Sidharth also spoke about being in relationships in past. “Of course. I think we are all entitled to them. I am a growing-up boy, who is staying alone in Mumbai (smiles). So, we all have our share of friendships and equations," he said.

Meanwhile, rumours of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's relationship ever since they starred in Shershaah are rife. Well, neither of the two has confessed in public about their relationship, fans believe the duo are head over heels in love. The duo has been spotted taking trips together and even attending each other's film premieres. Amidst the dating rumours, there were reports of the couple getting married this year. However, Sidharth rubbished the rumours by hilariously saying, “nobody has invited me."

Meanwhile, on the work, Sidharth will next be seen in Shantanu Bagchi's spy thriller Mission Majnu. Inspired by true events, Sidharth portrays Indian intelligence agent Amandeep Ajitpal Singh, who poses as Tariq to inform India of state secrets regarding Pakistan's nuclear potential. Mission Majnu will be available on Netflix on January 20. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, and Kumud Mishra.

Apart from Mission Majnu, Sidharth will star in the upcoming action-thriller film titled Yodha. The film also stars Disha Patani and is expected to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023. The actor also has an upcoming web series Indian Police Force, which will stream on the OTT giant Prime Video.

Read all the Latest Movies News here