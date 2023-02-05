The big day of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is finally a few hours away. The lovebirds will be tying the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Wedding preparations had already begun and today the excitement of the fans has reached a notch higher as we have spotted the bride-to-be and groom-to-be arriving in Jaisalmer with their families. We bet fans cannot wait to see them as the bride and groom. While the couple are gearing up to tie the knot, let us tell you what Sidharth Malhotra said about his wife-to-be when he was asked about her best quality.

Sidharth had earlier talked about some good things that he likes about his wife-to-be. As per a report in ETimes, during Thank God promotions, Sidharth was asked in one of his interviews to name one good quality about Kiara that makes him feel that she belongs to the film industry.

To which, Sidharth had said, “Kiara carries her stardom really well. I think she doesn’t really get it into her head. And she keeps this business in a very regular way. If you meet her somewhere outside, you won’t feel the aura of a star. Which is good. Keeping things normal and balanced is good."

Kiara has flown to Jaisalmer in Mukesh Ambani’s charter plane. She was accompanied by fashion designer Manish Malhotra and his team. While the development of the big fat wedding has been kept under wraps, Kiara and Sidharth’s arrival in Jaisalmer has confirmed that they are going to begin their new journey together.

Some guests will accompany the bride and groom today, while the rest of the guests and relatives will arrive on Sunday. Strong security has been kept outside Jaisalmer airport. Special cards and bands have been made for the drivers to enter the hotel, as per the sources.

Reports claim that Kiara has invited her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput to the wedding. The couple is expected to be a part of the grand event. Apart from them, Karan Johar, Manish, Varun Dhawan and Ashwini Yardi might also grace Kiara and Sid’s big day. Kiara’s BFF Isha Ambani is also expected to attend the wedding.

