Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up About His Birthday Plan, It Has Got to Do With Indian Police Force | Exclusive

Actor Sidharth Malhotra turns 38 today. As opposed to a lavish birthday celebration, he looks forward to spending his special day doing what he loves the most - working. In an exclusive interaction with News18, he says, “My plan is to shoot for Indian Police Force with Mr Rohit Shetty (filmmaker). We’ve our last schedule left. There will be a lot of action in it. So, I’ll be doing some action sequences – which I love - on my birthday.” For the unversed, Indian Police Force is an Amazon Prime Video original web series, which marks Sidharth’s OTT debut, and true to its name, will see him in a cop avatar.

With the onset of 2023 and his birthday today, quiz Sidharth if he has any plans or resolutions for the year, and he remarks, “I don’t believe in statements or New Year resolutions because I think they’re made just to be broken at times. We all forget our resolutions. My mantra has always been – the harder the conflict, the better the results and the triumphs. Whenever you do hard work, just keep this at the back of your mind that whenever you surpass that, it will remind you that the hard work was worth it, and hopefully, you’ll achieve something.”

At present, he is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Mission Majnu, which is all set to drop on Netflix this Friday (January 20). The spy thriller will have him essay the part of an Indian spy, who goes to Pakistan to unearth its nuclear program.

Though action-oriented espionage films are being made in galore today, Sidharth is sure that his film will break the clutter and bring the audience a not-seen-before tale of suspense and mystery. He explains, “I think Mission Majnu isn’t an out-and-out action film like a James Bond or an Ek Tha Tiger. For the Hindi audience, Ek Tha Tiger is a reference [for how a spy functions]. Mission Majnu is more tactic-based. A real-life spy would never go out there and point a gun at somebody because it defeats the purpose of being secretive.”

Stressing on how the film is based on true events from the 1970s, Sidharth points out, “The narrative is the inspired part. The event is something that actually happened. So, the narrative we show is that how a spy from India goes to Pakistan and possibly becomes a tailor to get that one vital piece of information. And then in the next scene, he becomes a plumber.”

But unlike Shershaah (2021), Mission Majnu doesn’t portray him as a quintessential hero and offered him heaps of opportunities to perform. Talking about it, he elaborates, “Spies pretend to be someone else to get various pieces of information. A hint of information that they get might snowball into something really big that proves that something is happening against their country. Considering that tonality, my character isn’t an out-and-out hero. And as an actor, that gave me various shades to play around with.”

In fact, the Ek Villain (2014) and Aiyaary (2018) actor reveals that action happens to be just one part of the film. Though he will be seen engaging in a few action sequences, he emphasises that it’s not a film packed with stunts. “It’s not predominantly an action film. It’s more of a spy thriller drama. There’s a bit of it but this is more about my character being seen in different avatars in an alien country. But hopefully, people will enjoy the train sequence. It’s my first action sequence in a train in a film,” he says with a grin.

But with the latest trend of espionage thrillers being made into franchises, is there a similar plan with Mission Majnu? “We haven’t written it like that. I, personally, don’t think that there can be a franchise but it completely depends on the writers,” states the actor, who was last seen in Thank God (2022).

