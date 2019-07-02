Take the pledge to vote

Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up on Dating Rumours With Kiara Advani at Jabariya Jodi Trailer Launch

Interestingly, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will share the screen space in Vishnu Varadhan's 'Shershah' for which they have already begun the shooting.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 8:36 AM IST
Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up on Dating Rumours With Kiara Advani at Jabariya Jodi Trailer Launch
Images: Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra, who was reportedly in an on-and-off relationship with Alia Bhatt since a long time, seems to have enthusiastically moved on with Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani. Of late, there have been a couple of reports doing the rounds that Sidharth is allegedly dating Kiara Advani and their relationship is at a very nascent stage.

Interestingly, the two will also share the screen space in Vishnu Varadhan's Shershah for which they have already begun the shooting. The filming on the movie kicked off in Chandigarh in May. Kiara and Sidharth will be heading to Kargil for the next schedule.

During the trailer launch of Sidharth's upcoming movie Jabariya Jodi, the actor was asked about his dating rumours with Kiara. Sidharth reportedly rubbished the link-up rumours, saying the two were "lovely friends".

According to a report in Pinkvilla, not only did Sidharth refute the rumours but also revealed that Kiara often makes fun of the articles on their link-up.

Meanwhile, Shershah is the biopic of late captain Vikram Batra, the Indian Army officer who was posthumously awarded with the Param Vir Chakra for his heroism in the 1999 Kargil war. Kiara is playing the role of Captain Batra's girlfriend, Dimple Cheema. While shooting in Chandigarh, Sidharth and Kiara met with the family of the war hero and also saw old photo albums to get more insights into the character.

Kiara is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Kabir Singh, which stars Shahid Kapoor opposite her.

