Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra Try Delhi's 'Fire Paan' and Their Reactions are Epic

Post promotional event in Delhi, Jabariya Jodi actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra went to try the capital's famous 'fire paan.'

News18.com

Updated:July 26, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra Try Delhi's 'Fire Paan' and Their Reactions are Epic
Image courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra/ Instagram
Loading...

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, who are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi, were in Delhi on Thursday. Post the event, the two actors went to Connaught Place together to try Delhi's famous 'fire paan.'

They also took to their respective social media handles to share pictures and video of the same. In the video, the shopkeeper prepares the fire paan for the two actors and puts the entire paan in their mouths one by one. While Sidharth looked pretty excited, Parineeti can be heard saying that she is scared to try it. However, their reactions after eating the paan are epic.

"Sid likes paan. I don’t. We are a jabariya jodi Also, FIRE paan? Ummm," Parineeti captioned the video. While Sidharth wrote, "Khaike paan Jabariya wala."

For the promotions, while Sidharth opted for a vibrant printed shirt along with a red scarf and sunglasses, Parineeti opted for a green jacket over a black t-shirt which she teamed up with black jeggings and white sneakers.

Take a look.

After cooking up romance in Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra have reunited for yet another rom-com titled Jabariya Jodi. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, directed by Prashant Singh and written by Sanjeev K Jha, the drama around weddings unfolds on August 2.

Set in Bihar, the story follows the life of Sidharth's character, who runs a groom kidnapping business, but aims to be a politician someday. Backed by strong support from henchmen in his town, the young man's life seems to be progressing on the right track. However, his grand plans are foiled when Parineeti's character gets close to him and his dream to become an politician goes for a toss.

The film also co-stars Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra and Javed Jaffrey in pivotal roles and will rely on their straight faced humour to deliver home the laughter.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram