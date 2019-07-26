Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra Try Delhi's 'Fire Paan' and Their Reactions are Epic

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, who are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi, were in Delhi on Thursday. Post the event, the two actors went to Connaught Place together to try Delhi's famous 'fire paan.'

They also took to their respective social media handles to share pictures and video of the same. In the video, the shopkeeper prepares the fire paan for the two actors and puts the entire paan in their mouths one by one. While Sidharth looked pretty excited, Parineeti can be heard saying that she is scared to try it. However, their reactions after eating the paan are epic.

"Sid likes paan. I don’t. We are a jabariya jodi Also, FIRE paan? Ummm," Parineeti captioned the video. While Sidharth wrote, "Khaike paan Jabariya wala."

For the promotions, while Sidharth opted for a vibrant printed shirt along with a red scarf and sunglasses, Parineeti opted for a green jacket over a black t-shirt which she teamed up with black jeggings and white sneakers.

After cooking up romance in Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra have reunited for yet another rom-com titled Jabariya Jodi. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, directed by Prashant Singh and written by Sanjeev K Jha, the drama around weddings unfolds on August 2.

Set in Bihar, the story follows the life of Sidharth's character, who runs a groom kidnapping business, but aims to be a politician someday. Backed by strong support from henchmen in his town, the young man's life seems to be progressing on the right track. However, his grand plans are foiled when Parineeti's character gets close to him and his dream to become an politician goes for a toss.

The film also co-stars Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra and Javed Jaffrey in pivotal roles and will rely on their straight faced humour to deliver home the laughter.

