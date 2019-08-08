Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jodi Sees 9 Changes Before Release
A day before its release, reports claim that Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi went through nine changes on CBFC's suggestion.
Image Courtesy: Instagram/Sidharth Malhotra
A day before its release, reports claim that Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi got a U/A certificate and the film went through nine changes suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Reportedly, these changes include replacements/muting of cuss words, removing a reference of masturbation and adding an anti-smoking warning to all the smoking scenes.
A report in Hindustan Times listed the changes recommended by the CBFC as:
1. Muted the word “Ma***”
2.Muted word “ma**”
3. Replaced the word “ha****” with “baklol” - . Replaced the word “ha***” with “bawli” at another instance
4.“Baaya Hath” Replaced with “Jajbato” ko araam de rahe hain.
5. Replaced the (above) scene with other shots.
6. Chu******” replaced with “Bevakufi”
7. Name of state replaced with “yahan par” in “nasbandi ke baad bhi londe paida hote hai”
8.Details of copy right holders - Karma Media And Entertainment LLP, Balaji Telefilms Ltd - in the beginning of the film.
9.Where ever it occurs, added anti-smoking static to all the smoking scenes.
Set in Bihar, the story follows the life of Sidharth's character, who runs a groom kidnapping business, but aims to be a politician someday. Backed by strong support from henchmen in his town, the young man's life seems to be progressing on the right track. However, his grand plans are foiled when Parineeti's character gets close to him and his dream to become an politician goes for a toss.
Apart from Siddharth and PArineeti, the film also co-stars Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra and Javed Jaffrey in pivotal roles. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, directed by Prashant Singh and written by Sanjeev K Jha, the drama around weddings unfolds on August 9.
