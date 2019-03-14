English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sidharth Malhotra Praises Kalank Teaser, Here's What Alia Bhatt Has to Say
Looks like Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra are trying to bury the hatchet between them. Sidharth praised Kalank's teaser. In return, Alia thanked him for the kind gesture.
Image: Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram
Speculations have been rife that ever since Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra parted ways after dating for some time, they had not been on the best of terms. Rubbishing the rumours, Siddharth said on Koffee With Karan that although there were ups and downs in their relationship, he did not think that there was anything 'bitter' between them.
Now, Sidharth really seems to be willing to let bygones be bygones. He recently praised the teaser of her forthcoming film Kalank. In a warm response, Alia too thanked her Student of The Year co-star.
After watching the teaser of period drama, Sidharth congratulated everyone involved in the project and wrote, "Wow superb guys! Looking spectacular".
Alia was swift in her response to Sidharth's kind words. She wrote, "Thank you Sid" with a dancing girl and star emoji.
Kalank stars a big ensemble cast, that includes Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Abhishek Varman, it will hit the screens on April 17. Alia also has Brahmastra lined up for December release, in which she will feature opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
Meanwhile, for Siddharth, films like Jabariya Jodi opposite Parineeti Chopra and Marjaavaan opposite Tara Sutaria are lined up for this year. It is also believed that the trio of Sidharth, Alia and Varun Dhawan will make a special appearance in Student of The Year 2. If rumours are anything to go by, the three might feature in a song together. Karan's film Student of the Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara will release in May.
