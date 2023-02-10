Sidharth Malhotra Puts THIS Wedding Pic With Wife Kiara Advani As His Instagram DP, Take a Look

A couple of days after his wedding with Kiara Advani, new ‘dulha’ Sidharth Malhotra changed his Instagram display picture and it is one of the most adorable photos from their wedding. The groom’s new Insta DP is a photo of him and Kiara looking at each other with their hands folded. Sidharth shared the photo on his wedding day along with a couple of more photos. The couple tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Take a look at Sidharth’s latest Instagram photo:

After tying the knot, the couple took to their respective Instagram handles to drop their wedding photos. Sidharth and Kiara worked on the film Shershaah together and it is said their love bloomed from there. Referring to a dialogue in their film, Sidharth had written, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏"

On Friday, the couple dropped yet another glimpse of their wedding. In a video shared by them, Kiara can be seen entering the mandap on the Shershaah song ‘Ranjhaa.’ While Kiara danced during her bridal entry, Sidharth was emotional to see his bride. They hugged and kissed each other before exchanging varmalas.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding took place at Suryagarh Palace. The ceremony was attended by Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta. Shahid and Kiara co-starred in the film Kabir Singh. Karan Johar has been a mentor to both bride and groom. He launched Sidharth in 2012 film Student Of The Year. While Kiara has been directed by Karan Johar in Lust Stories. She has also worked in Karan Johar’s productions like Shershaah, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Guilty and Good Newwz.

