Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna Make Filmy Entry On Scooter To Promote Mission Majnu; Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna are leaving no stone unturned to raise the excitement among their fans for their upcoming flick Mission Majnu. The movie marks the duo’s first onscreen collaboration. Days ahead of the film’s release, the two stars were recently spotted at Bandra Fort in Mumbai for the launch of their new romantic song Rabba Janda from the film. Paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and shared a video showcasing a glimpse of the promotions of the song launch. In the video, the Shershaah actor made a grand entry, he was seen riding a scooter and the Goodbye actress was sitting in the back seat. Sidharth wore a blue-green baggy printed shirt with black trousers while Rashmika sported a pastel-coloured top and palazzo set over a shrug.

As soon as the video was shared online, fans praised the duo and flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emojis. Reacting to the video, one of the fans wrote, “Had too much fun attending the event," while another wrote, “Rashmika Mandanna I am a big fan," with a red heart emoji. A third one wrote, “Sidharth Malhotra (a red heart emoji) Rashmika Mandana."

Earlier, Malhotra also shared a teaser of Rabba Janda on his Instagram handle to announce that the love song has been released. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Tariq and Nasreen will make you fall in love, once again. Here’s presenting the love song of the year!"

Mission Majnu is a spy thriller helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the film tells the story of India’s most audacious and daring covert operation in heart of Pakistan, taking place before and during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. In the film, Sidharth will essay the role of a spy, while Rashmika plays the character of a Muslim girl based in Pakistan. The film is scheduled to be released on January 20 next year on Netflix.

