Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna's Mission Majnu to Have a Theatrical Release

After the grand success of Shershaah, everyone has their eyes on Sidharth Malhotra’s much-anticipated spy-thriller Mission Majnu. The film explores the journey of India’s covert operation in the heart of Pakistan that irreversibly changed the relationship of the two countries and marks the first collaboration of Sidharth Malhotra and producer Ronnie Screwvala.

The film wrapped its shoot recently and the actor is extremely happy with his journey of shooting this film and working with RSVP. Sidharth Malhotra and Ronnie Screwvala’s Mission Majnu promises a theatrical release with this spy thrillers.

Speaking about his exciting association with Ronnie Screwvala and the theatrical release of Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra shares, “The shooting experience of Mission Majnu has been a very special journey and I am extremely excited about this collaboration with Ronnie Screwvala. We have worked very hard to ensure an entertaining experience for the audiences with the story, the way the film looks, performances, every element of the film. While the film has wrapped we are now looking forward to theatres to open so that audiences can safely enjoy this film on the big screen."

Meanwhile Mission Majnu also stars Rashmika Mandanna who works in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. This will will be her Bollywood debut. The film has been helmed by Shantanu Bagchi.

Along with Mission Majnu, the actor’s next release also include Indra Kumar’s slice of life comedy Thank God.

