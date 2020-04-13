Sidharth Malhotra Reacts to Masakali 2.0 Outrage, Says 'It is Completely Valid'

The recently released Masakali 2.0 featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. From original composer AR Rahman and singer Mohit Chauhan to lyricist Prasoon Joshi, the artists associated with the original track have stated huge disappointment over the recreation by Tanishk Bagchi.

After severe backlash from fans of the original Masakali, Sidharth, who is self-quarantining in Mumbai, spoke to Rajeev Masand over a video call and addressed the disappointment over the recreated version.

When asked if he's following the controversy surrounding the remix track, Sidharth said, “Of course we get marked (on tweets), we are part of this song. It happened vis a vis a movie, Marjaavan, as a promotional song at the time. It’s very easy for people to say--I mean everyone is to blame for it as a team--but I have done remakes in the past of different artistes. Whether it was a Kaala Chashma or Chull, they have all been recreations and they have all worked really well in the past. There is no conversation of whether I endorse it or not endorse it. Whether it is good or bad.”

Further, when asked if he understands the idea behind the outrage considering and the principle of remixing and rehashing old songs, Sidharth responded by saying, “I keep thinking from an actor’s point of view, if someone had to remake a film that I have been a part of and it has not been done with utmost taste or to someone’s satisfaction, of course it can be annoying. So in that case, yes, it is completely valid.”

However, the actor believes that the trend of remixes is dying now. “I don’t think the audience has the patience now or they are not excited by that we are not really creating new melodies. So as an audience, as a listener, I completely agree. Actors also get far more excited with a brand new song.”

Shortly after Bagchi's recreated version titled Masakali 2.0 dropped online, Rahman tweeted a link of the original song and wrote, “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations.”

Masakali's lyricist Prasoon Joshi also expressed his displeasure and called for protecting "the sanctity of original music and poetry."

Whereas, Chauhan said that it's unjustified to recreate an old song without even consulting its original creator.

